Lynnwood Police investigate attempted armed carjacking, shooting

A man and his car were shot at as he was fleeing from an attempted armed carjacking in Lynnwood early Friday morning.

Lynnwood Police say a man was sitting in his car around 1 a.m. when two other men approached him and attempted to open his driver's side door.

When the man did not open his door, the two men pointed handguns at him, according to police.

Lynnwood Police said the man then drove out of the parking lot and his car was shot at multiple times, striking the vehicle twice and nearly missing the driver.

The victim described the shooters as two black males who approached him in a 2015-2019 Honda Civic.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact LPD Detective George Bucholtz at 425-670-5623, or submit a tip through the LPD app.

This is a developing story.