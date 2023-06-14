Tacoma Police investigating several pride flag thefts as hate crimes

Tacoma Police are investigating several thefts of pride flags over the last weekend, which they are classifying as hate crimes.

Authorities say flags were stolen from several homes around the city the weekend of June 10.

Given the nature of the thefts and ‘suspected motivations’ of the offender, or offenders, Tacoma Police are investigating the incidents as hate crimes.

It is not yet known if there are multiple suspects or how many flags were stolen.

The Tacoma Police Department stands with and has a deep commitment to our LGBTQIA+ community and all communities that are victims of hate," read a statement from the police department. "Hate has no place in the City of Tacoma and the Tacoma Police Department will do their best to ensure these perpetrators are brought to justice."

Anyone who had their flags stolen is urged to call 911 or the Tacoma Police non-emergency line at (253) 287-4455. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or contact the Rainbow Center at info@rainbowcntr.org.