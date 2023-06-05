Sammamish commissioner resigns after anti-LBGTQ comments in public meeting

A Sammamish Planning Commissioner has submitted his resignation letter after making several comments against the LBGTQ+ community.

Former commissioner Wassim Fayed made the remarks during a public meeting last Thursday.

Many were caught off guard, as leaders just had a diversity training.

The City of Sammamish is represented by Mayor Kali Clark—she became the youngest and first openly LGBTQ+ member before becoming Mayor. Clark accepted his resignation, effective immediately.

Fayed said according to his beliefs, the LGBTQ+ community is not the "right way of life" and encouraged the community to take a stand against it, claiming it is "poisoning kids" and "spreading diseases."

"So, as my background as a Muslim person, there is my duty in my belief, I’m not trying to insult anyone or praise anybody," Fayed began. "This verse in the Quran says, 'All mankind, all people… We have created you from a male and a female. We made you into nations and tribes, so that you get to know each other, not so that you despise each other and hate each other and fight, so you get to know each other."

He goes on to say he learned a lot from the presentation which he called an eye-opener.

"People were created certain ways, but then to club certain people who choose a certain lifestyle and say they are among the minority, I don't believe that is the right thing," Fayed said. "I'm going to be very specific, the LGBT community and specifically, creating a Pride Month for them."

He says LGBTQ+ people are choosing this lifestyle.

"These are not a minority people who are disenfranchised," Fayed said.

During his 5 minute and 32 second speech he claimed the LGBTQ community is mostly made up of wealthy and connected people.

"In my opinion, these are people that are promoting diseases and infestation into the mind of our kids in schools." Fayed said.

He encouraged the community to stand up against this saying, "I don't believe this is the right way of life. God created us, a male and a female, and to go—and go against the creation of God and to spread diseases in the community is something that you should speak up against."

The now former commissioner claims he believes in diversity, yet wants LBGTQ+ people to live their lifestyle privately.

"But to go and make it a thing to promote this in every movie, in every TV show, everywhere teaching our kids and poisoning our kids with this, I don't believe this is the right thing to do," Fayed said. "I don't believe that LGBT shouldn't be part of the minority."

The City issued a response, saying in part: "While we acknowledge the Commissioner’s right to free speech, we were shocked to hear the comments made and we strongly condemn them. These comments do not represent our city or community. The City of Sammamish is committed to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment where hate has no place."

City Council Member Amy Lam also responded saying, "I am deeply offended and angry about the comments made by Commissioner Fayed. The current council added the DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging) Initiative to our work plan, which includes training for all staff, council, and boards/commissions, because we are committed to the values of DEIB."

FOX 13 News reached out to Clark, who was not available to comment. We also reached out to Fayed, and are waiting to hear back.

City Council will be meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to discuss this issue and determine appropriate actions to be taken.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.