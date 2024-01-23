Seattle City Council appoints Tanya Woo to fill position vacated by Teresa Mosqueda

The Seattle City Council appointed Tanya Woo to fill Position 8 after Teresa Mosqueda was elected to the King County Council.

Woo's appointment takes effect immediately and will last until November. In the General Election, voters will decide who will continue serving in the position through 2025.

Woo ran for District 2 which represents South Seattle and the Chinatown International District. She took an early lead, but eventually lost to Tammy Morales.

Tanya Woo was appointed to the Seattle City Council on Jan. 23, 2024. (Tanya Woo campaign)

The community has voiced concerns about rampant violent crimes in South Seattle. In September, community members joined Woo at the intersection of 12th and Jackson, the center of "Little Saigon." People who live and work in the neighborhood said they have been struggling with the rise in crime the past four years. One of the area’s biggest challenges during that time was the open-air market of stolen goods and the criminal activity it attracted.

"This is not the neighborhood we grew up in, that we love," said Woo. "It’s about the erosion of a sense of safety that every community should be able to enjoy. And we cannot ignore these harsh truths. These increasingly violent crimes disproportionately impact brown, Black and Asian community members."

Sara Nelson, council president, represents Position 9 which is the other at-large seat.