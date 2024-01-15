Video shows man use bear spray to thwart pot shop burglars in Everett

Surveillance video shows three Kias swarm Marijuana Club 99 in Everett. A man who works at a nearby business heard the commotion and confronted the suspects, spraying one of them with bear spray.

The attempted burglary happened just after 10 a.m. at the pot shop on SR 99 in Everett.

Video shows three Kias enter the parking lot - one of them ramming into the side of the business.

A man who works at a business behind the pot shop heard the commotion and discovered the burglary in progress. He used bear spray on at least one of the suspects. They then struggled to escape the parking lot.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said they believed all the vehicles used were stolen. No arrests have been made.

The owner of the pot shop says he also stays armed with bear spray and has had to use it before. It's the first time this business has been slammed into during an attempted burglary.