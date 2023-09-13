WATCH: Officers sprint toward burning house to rescue family in Algona

Newly released police body cam video shows officers sprinting towards a house fire in an effort to rescue a family still trapped inside.

According to the Algona Police Department (APD), officers responded to the scene near the corner of 7tyh Ave. N and Celery Ave. at around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

The video shows an APD officer and a Pacific Police officer running toward the burning house, talking with residents to determine if everyone inside the home was safe. At the time, two people were still on the top floor as the flames quickly took over the home.

You can hear the female officer shouting, "Get out the window! Get out the window! Jump out the window! Please listen to us!"

The two officers pleaded that they exit the home and jump to safety.

Investigators told FOX 13 the two people made it out, and were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

APD Chief James Schrimpsher identified his officer as Roxanne Fajardo.

"She’s a very well-rounded officer," he said. "I’m very proud of her."

Fire victim Valerie Kock also took to social media to thank the officer.

In a post she wrote:

"I want to give an extra shoutout to Officer Roxanne. She was so helpful and beyond kind to all of us in this moment."

She went on to say that the officer offered her water, food, snacks, a blanket and other necessities.

According to investigators, eight people were displaced, because of the fire.

"We have some local organizations stepping in to help them out," said Chief Schrimpsher.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the victims to help them through this time. Anyone who would like to help this family can make a donation by clicking here.

After speaking with investigators, preliminary reports show that someone was cooking meat using a smoker close to the home, which could have been what caused the fire.