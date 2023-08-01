West Hallett Fire near Spokane prompts mandatory evacuations

A fast-moving wildfire that ignited near Spokane Monday is prompting mandatory evacuations, Washington state officials said.

The West Hallett Fire started about 1:30 p.m. about 2.5 miles southwest of Spokane and had high potential for growth, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said.

West Hallett Fire (Washington State DNR)

As of Monday evening, the fire had burned more than 200 acres. No structure loss has been reported, officials said.

People who live Marshall from Cheney Spokane, North to 44th were urged to leave due to the life-threatening conditions in their area, said officials with Spokane County Emergency Management.

Officials released a map of the evacuation area.

A Red Cross shelter was set up at Cheney High School at 460 N 6th St, Cheney, Wash.

