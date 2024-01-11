Westbound I-90 closed near Ellensburg due to spinouts, snowy conditions

Westbound I-90 closed near Ellensburg at milepost 106 Thursday morning due to multiple spin outs, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The official WSDOT account for I-90/Snoqualmie Pass sent the initial traffic alert at around 7:45 a.m.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau released the following statement regarding Thursday's driving conditions:

"Make sure you're prepared if you're headed over our passes. Troopers and CVEOs are working chain enforcement."

As of 8:30 a.m., chains are required on all vehicles except those that are all-wheel drive. Oversize vehicles are prohibited. These restrictions apply to drivers heading both east and westbound. There is snow and slush on the roadways, and it is currently snowing.

For the latest information on weather conditions and driving restrictions at Snoqualmie Pass, visit WSDOT's website here.