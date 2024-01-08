White House crash: Driver arrested after hitting exterior gate, Secret Service says

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
16
High Wind Warning
from MON 6:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
High Wind Warning
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM PST until TUE 2:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Admiralty Inlet Area
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:57 AM PST until WED 9:53 PM PST, Mason County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
High Surf Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
High Surf Warning
from TUE 7:00 AM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Southwest Interior
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 1:30 PM PST, Franklin County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM PST until TUE 2:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 10:45 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

White House crash: Driver arrested after hitting exterior gate, Secret Service says

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:20PM
FOX 5 DC

Driver in custody after crash into White House gate

A driver is in custody after crashing into a gate at the White House Complex. The Secret Service is investigating the cause of the crash.

WASHINGTON - A person is in custody after a car crashed into an exterior gate on the east side of the White House complex Monday evening, authorities say. 

D.C. Police and U.S. Secret Service are working to determine what led up to the collision, which happened shortly before 6 p.m.  

Image 1 of 3

 

Police say the 100 through 600 blocks of 15th St., NW between Constitution Ave. and G St., NW will remain shut down in both directions until further notice as they continue the investigation.

Drivers are told to seek alternate routes and watch out for police activity. D.C. Fire and EMS is also on scene to assist law enforcement as they investigate. 

White House exterior gate crash under investigation

A person is in custody after a car crashed into an exterior gate on the east side of the White House complex Monday evening, authorities say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.