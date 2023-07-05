Witnesses saw Capitol Hill murder suspect stab victim in 'sawing motion:' court docs

Bail was set at $2 million for the man accused of stabbing another man to death in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing near East Pike Street and Broadway around 3:40 a.m. on July 4.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. They attempted life-saving measures, but the 45-year-old victim died from his injuries at the scene.

One witness was able to point officers to the suspect, and the 53-year-old was arrested nearby.

It's unclear if the victim and suspect had any kind of relationship.

One witness said they thought they heard the victim say something to the effect of: "why are you doing this, I don't even know you."

Two witnesses later told police during questioning that the suspect stabbed the victim with the knife and then "began a sawing-type motion."

Related article

The victim was on the ground and the suspect continued the stabbing and sawing motion between five to seven times, witnesses told police.

The suspect allegedly admitted to police that he repeatedly stabbed the victim and when asked why, he said "I wanted to end his suffering," according to court documents.

He also accused the victim of stealing his phone charging cable, according to court documents.

The suspect is being held for first-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.