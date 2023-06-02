WSDOT: 116 summer construction projects scheduled, plan ahead for weekend closures

The busy summer construction season is in full swing, and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning drivers to be aware, plan ahead, and pay attention to slew of projects happening in the Seattle area this weekend.

According to WSDOT, there are 116 construction projects scheduled this summer on state highways – and this is not counting basic maintenance and local projects. WSDOT also released a blog post explaining that just about every major event happening this summer, like sporting events, concerts and festivals, will likely be interrupted by construction. According to their event calendar, there are only 23 days this entire summer with no major events happening, and only one weekend with nothing going on.

Here is a list of construction projects to be aware for the weekend of June 2:

Montlake Blvd. over SR-520 CLOSED June 2-5

According to WSDOT, Montlake Blvd. between Roanoke St. and Hamlin St. will be closed from 10 p.m. on June 2, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 5. Additionally, all SR-520 on and off-ramps going to and from the Montlake neighborhood will be closed.

The westbound SR-520 off-ramp to E. Roanoke St. will remain closed until June 17.

SR-99 tunnel to CLOSE overnight June 2

WSDOT crews will close the northbound and southbound lanes through the downtown tunnel from 10 p.m. Friday, to 6 a.m. Saturday, June 3 for regular maintenance and inspections.

Lake Stevens: SR-9 will CLOSE from June 2-8 for new roundabout construction

According to WSDOT, starting at 9 p.m. on June 2, SR-9 between SR-204 and Lundeen Pkwy will be closed until Thursday, June 8.

Crews say the closure is to build a new roundabout.

A detour will be placed from Lundeen Pkwy to Market Pl.

Looking into next week:

Seattle: Overnight CLOSURES on northbound I-5 June 5-8:

According to WSDOT, their crews are planning on four consecutive nights of overnight closures on I-5 starting Monday, June 5 in downtown Seattle.

Each night between June 5-8, crews will close I-5 mainline starting at 9 p.m. Then at 11:59 p.m., collector/distributor lanes from I-90 to Olive Way will close. Express lanes will remain open northbound until all lanes reopen at 4 a.m. on June 9.

WSDOT says during these dates, the northbound I-5 ramps from Dearborn, University and Cherry streets will also close at 11:59 p.m.

Signed detours will be in place.

Kirkland: Southbound I-405 lanes and ramps to CLOSE overnight June 6

WSDOT says starting Tuesday, June 6, multiple lanes on southbound I-405 will close from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers traveling near the I-405/NE 124th St. interchange should expect:

Three right lanes of southbound I-405 to close near NE 124th St. Drivers will be guided toward the express toll lanes, which will be free from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound I-405 on-ramps from eastbound and westbound NE 124th St. to close. Signed detours will be in place.

WSDOT is warning drivers to expect delays and consider alternate routes.

Snoqualmie: SR-18 truck climbing lanes CLOSED June 7:

WSDOT says drivers who use SR-18 near I-90 should plan for traffic delays, as crews work to widen the highway and redesign the interchange.

Beginning June 7, crews will close the eastbound lane. Then on June 9, the westbound lane will close.

Throughout next week, drivers should expect flaggers to direct them when traffic is reduced to one lane.