WSDOT: Northbound I-5 closures in Seattle begin May 19 through the weekend

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning travelers to plan ahead this weekend, because some major construction work in the heart of Seattle is set to begin Friday night.

As we get closer to summer, warm weather and less rain means WSDOT is able to resume its most ambitious projects. Officials say this weekend's construction will mark a major milestone for the I-5 connection project, which will require intermittent closures. These closures are necessary, so crews can safely place girders over the freeway for a new flyover ramp connecting SR-520 to the express lanes.

Friday, May 19

From 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday morning, the northbound lanes of I-5 between Lakeview Blvd. and SR-520 will be closed. Drivers traveling north of downtown Seattle will need to use the express lanes or exit to SR-520.

Saturday, May 20

Starting at 11 a.m., crews will close the I-5 express lanes, and they will remain closed until 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 21.

According to WSDOT, during the closure, drivers traveling on northbound I-5 after Mercer St. will detour at eastbound SR-520 and take the Montlake Blvd. exit. From there, drivers will be guided by traffic officials to turn around on Montlake Blvd. and enter westbound SR-520 before rejoining northbound I-5 just past the work zone.

WSDOT says that the process of installing the girders involves the use of two cranes, which will lift the girders into position - allowing crews to assemble them in midair.

For more information on the construction, road closures and detours in place, visit WSDOT's website here.