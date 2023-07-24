WSP looking for missing endangered 14-year-old girl out of Tukwila

article

The Washington State Patrol has issued a missing endangered person alert for 14-year-old Malaya Dorsey, last seen in Tukwila.

Dorsey was last seen on Friday, July 21 around 1 a.m. on 43rd Ave S., which is close to Crestview Park.

Her family believes she may be trying to get to Chicago.

A relative told FOX 13 that she may have last been seen at a Renton Safeway, looking "scared" as she was being "put into a black Tahoe." Family is currently looking around Renton.

The relative also said she may have been in contact with someone online who claimed to be a man from California.

Dorsey has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'04" and weighs around 115 pounds. Family said her hair is shoulder-length with braids. She was last seen wearing a black dress and white coat.

Call 911 if you see her.