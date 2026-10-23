The Brief Washington State University veterinarians performed a two-hour root canal on Adak, an 11-year-old, 500-pound grizzly bear. The bear likely chipped his canine tooth while wrestling with his sister, exposing the tooth's pulp and requiring dental treatment. Adak is recovering at WSU's Bear Center, where veterinarians will continue monitoring his health.



Veterinary specialists from Washington State University performed a two-hour root canal on an 11-year-old grizzly bear, rare dental work for one of the school's largest residents.

The backstory:

Adak, a 500-pound grizzly bear from WSU’s Bear Research, Education, and Conservation Center, damaged his canine tooth, likely while wrestling with his sister. After Bear Center staff noticed Adak's chipped tooth, campus veterinarians stepped in to help.

What they're saying:

"We suspect Adak broke off the tip of his tooth while wrestling with his sister," said Chelsea Davis, the Bear Center’s animal care facilities manager. "We recognized that this was a serious issue and immediately contacted the campus veterinarian."

After discovering the tooth's pulp was exposed, a team of specialists with the university's Veterinary Teaching Hospital coordinated to perform the procedure. They used anesthesia, x-rayed the root, drilled a hole and sealed the tooth with a filling.

Tammy Renteria, a veterinary dentist and adjunct member of WSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine faculty, performs a root canal on agrizzly bear from the WSU Bear Center on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Pullman.(Colle (Washington State University) Expand

"A root canal is not something we can do at the Bear Center, so partnering with the vet hospital allows for better success of dentistry procedures," Davis said. "Tooth issues are the number one health problem for bears. Behaviors such as sparring or chewing on enrichment items like bones and logs can cause wear and tear on our bears’ teeth. If we catch problems early, however, there’s a good chance of preserving the rest of the tooth and promoting better future health."

What's next:

Adak was returned to his den to wake up after he was given numbing medication, pain relievers, and antibiotics. The vet team will continue monitoring the grizzly as he returns to normal activities.

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