FIFA unveils logo for 2026 World Cup; Seattle logo to be unveiled Thursday

The FIFA World Cup may be three years away from coming to Seattle, but that doesn't mean the excitement over the 2026 tournament hadn't made its way to North America.

A logo reveal ceremony was held in Los Angeles on Wednesday as U.S., Canada and Mexico will all co-host the big tournament a little over three years from now.

The ceremony was emceed by FOX Soccer analyst and former USMNT star Alexi Lalas and Honduran broadcaster Ana Jurka in Los Angeles. The new logo was presented by Brazil legend Ronaldo and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The logo reveal comes months after Seattle was named as one of several U.S. host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It has not been announced which matches will be played in Seattle, but Lumen Field will host those matches.

Seattle's FIFA World Cup 2026 logo will be unveiled on top of the Space Needle on Thursday afternoon.

"For the first time in history, an image of the actual trophy and the tournament hosting year is being depicted, forming an innovative design language that anchors the FIFA World Cup emblem for 2026 and beyond. The image of the trophy and the year allow for customization to reflect the uniqueness of each host, while building an identifiable brand structure for years to come," FIFA said in its online announcement.

