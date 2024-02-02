FIFA World Cup 2026: Schedules to be revealed Sunday on FOX

This Sunday, soccer enthusiasts across the globe eagerly anticipate the unveiling of the schedules for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The announcement, set to be released at noon PT Sunday, Feb. 4 on FOX, will shed light on exciting details about the tournament.

Fans will finally learn which matches will be played in Seattle, which cities will have the honor of hosting the opening matches, and the location of the much-anticipated final match.

The 2026 World Cup is shaping up to be the largest and most inclusive in history, boasting 104 matches across 16 venues spread throughout Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The FIFA World Cup trophy is displayed during an event in New York after an announcement related to the staging of the FIFA World Cup 2026, on June 16, 2022. (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

Remember, the 2026 FIFA World Cup coverage will be broadcast on FOX 13.