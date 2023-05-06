Kraken Notebook: Jared McCann returns to practice, unlikely to play in Game 3

article

Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann joined his teammates for an optional practice on Saturday for the first time since being injured in Game 4 of the team's first round series with the Colorado Avalanche last month nearly two weeks ago.

McCann went through drills on a second sheet of ice at the Kraken Community Iceplex while wearing a red "no contact" jersey. Eventually, he migrated from the second rink to the team's main practice sheet and got some work in with his teammates.

However, McCann is still unlikely to play in Sunday's Game 3 against the Dallas Stars.

"I don't believe tomorrow night is a possibility," head coach Dave Hakstol said. "We'll take it one step at a time. He's going to jump back in at a very high level. So first thing's first, we've got to make sure, you know, his health is where it needs to be and then he's got to be ready to get into the lineup and like I said, it's a step-by-step process."

McCann was injured when he was hit into the boards by Colorado defenseman Cale Makar despite the puck having gone out of play into the first row of seats. McCann had a breakaway chance that was shouldered away by Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev only for Makar to surprise McCann with a hard hit into the glass.

The play earned Makar a one-game suspension for Game 5 of the series, which Seattle won 3-2 in Denver en route to winning the series in seven games.

Hakstol said that they need to ensure that McCann is healthy enough to return to the lineup and ready to jump into the level of play needed in a second round playoff series.

"We have to do what's best for a player individually," Hakstol said. "And it has to be right for our team as well. We've talked about that with all of our decisions throughout the year, the two things have to match up. So I mean, we're not going to rush anything. When Jared or any other player is ready to come back and help us then he'll be back in the lineup and not until then."

McCann scored a team-record 40 goals during the regular season and led the team with 70 points. Despite having 15 different goalscorers so far in the playoffs, McCann isn't yet one of them. His lone point of the playoffs came on an assist of Matty Beniers' goal in Game 3 against Colorado. But McCann's scoring ability would be a big boost to Seattle's offense against a much deeper Stars roster.

"He's a big part of this offense," forward Jordan Eberle said of McCann. "You know, with the amount of goals that he's scored. We rely on our depth and I think that's kind of what's carried us with his absence, but just getting him back and then added on to what we're doing, it's a big piece. So hopefully we get him back soon."

Rookie Tye Kartye has filled in for McCann in the five games he's missed due to injury. Kartye has scored a pair of goals for Seattle and taken McCann's place on the line with Eberle and fellow rookie Matty Beniers.

"He's handled himself very well. Off the ice. On the ice," Hakstol said of Kartye. "Even though he's a young man, he's shown to be a good pro and he can play with detail and, you know, that's a real important area, especially at this time of year,"

Dave Hakstol named Jack Adams Award finalist:

Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol was named as one of three finalists for the Jack Adams Award, which is given to the coach that has most contributed to a team's success.

Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins and Lindy Ruff of the New Jersey Devils are the additional finalists for the ward.

Under Hakstol, the Kraken improved by 19 wins and 40 points from their inaugural season and made the playoffs for the first time in team history. Seattle led the NHL in goals scored in five-on-five play this season. Eighteen different players recorded at least 20 points and six different players scored at least 20 goals.

"It's a real indicator of the good work that our players have done," Hakstol said of the nomination. "It's a nice recognition of the hard work of the entire staff. But, you know, maybe more importantly, you know, I believe it's an indicator of the progress and you know, how as an organization the steps that we've taken through the regular season and that's really positive."

Montgomery is viewed as the favorite for the award as the Bruins won the Presidents' Trophy and set records for the most wins (65) and most points (135) in a single season in NHL history.

Ruff had a similar year to Hakstol in leading the Devils to 25 wins and 49 points more than they managed to accomplish the previous season. New Jersey finished the year third in the NHL in points behind the Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes.

Many players take advantage of "optional" definition:

Ten players didn't take part in the team's optional skate on Saturday: Forwards Jaden Schwartz, Yanni Gourde, Alex Wennberg, Brandon Tanev, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Matty Beniers and defensemen Vince Dunn, Adam Larsson, Justin Schultz and Will Borgen all did not participate in the practice.

Head coach Dave Hakstol said the extra day of break between Games 2 and 3 was a much-needed breather for the team after going directly from Game 7 of the series against the Avalanche into a new series with the Stars.

"We've played a lot of hockey," Hakstol said. "You know, I credit Dallas with raising the level and their intensity was a factor, you know, a major factor in game number two. We weren't able to match that. I saw a little bit of fatigue in our guys and that's why we went optional again today. it gives everybody the ability to recover to what suits them best over two days.

"When we get back at it tomorrow, you know, I think that energy should be back and it's upon each of us individually and collectively to be able to raise that level and bring that in Game 3."