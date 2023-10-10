NBA returns to Seattle with preseason game between Clippers, Jazz at Climate Pledge Arena

The NBA is coming back to Seattle for one night as Climate Pledge Arena hosts a preseason game Tuesday.

This is the second year of the Rain City Showcase, which will feature the LA Clippers against their Western Conference rivals the Utah Jazz.

The event was first introduced last year when the Clippers faced the Portland Trail Blazers in front of a sold out crowd.

Tip off Tuesday's event is at 7 p.m.