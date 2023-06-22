Rain City Showcase returns to Climate Pledge Arena; LA Clippers to play Utah Jazz in preseason game

The NBA will be coming back to Seattle for a preseason game at Climate Pledge Arena this fall.

The LA Clippers will face their Western Conference rivals, the Utah Jazz on Oct. 10 as part of the Rain City Showcase.

Climate Pledge Arena announces the return of the Rain City Showcase. The 2023 Rain City Showcase will feature the LA Clippers as they take on Western Conference rivals, the Utah Jazz on Oct. 10.

This is the second year for the event, which was first introduced last October when the Clippers faced the Portland Trail Blazers in front of a sold out crowd.

"We are delighted to bring back the Rain City Showcase to Climate Pledge Arena," said Steve Mattson, General Manager of Climate Pledge Arena. "Seattle is a world-class sports town, and fans continue to be hungry for NBA basketball.

Tickets for the game are set to go on sale June 26 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.