Ryker Evans scores first career goal, but Seattle Kraken fall 2-1 in OT to Coyotes

For the second straight night, a former member of the Seattle Thunderbirds delivered the knockout blow to the Seattle Kraken.

After Keegan Kolesar scored the go-ahead goal for the Vegas Golden Knights with 1:20 left to play in a 3-1 Vegas win, Dylan Guenther scored the overtime winner for the Arizona Coyotes in a 2-1 Kraken loss on Friday night that extended their skid to seven games.

André Burakovsky got caught napping defensively after a good look for Jared McCann was saved by Karel Vejmelka and Guenther streaked away for a breakaway chance, which he buried by Joey Daccord for the game-winner.

Guenther was a standout on last year's Thunderbirds team that made it to the final of the Memorial Cup.

"Bottom line is we're in an excellent position to win this hockey game and no question that we worked hard to put ourselves in that position and that's a game we should have been able to close out," head coach Dave Hakstol said.

The Kraken have lost both games they've played to the Coyotes in overtime this season. Seattle lost 4-3 in a shootout in November.

Ryker Evans scored the first goal of his NHL career with 12:20 left to play, which seemed like it would be the decisive tally in the contest.

However, Clayton Keller scored the tying goal with just 68 seconds left to play and Vejmelka on the bench for an extra attacker. A backhand shot from Nick Bjugstad rebounded off Daccord onto Keller's stick for the finishing effort to send the game to overtime.

"We were our own worst enemy on the tying goal," head coach Dave Hakstol said. "We just misplayed a 3-on-3, we've got the next two guys back, so that's one that certainly we'd like to play differently and ends up in the back of our net."

McCann had two shots in overtime as Seattle had chances to get the win, but Guenther didn't miss his chance to end it for Arizona.

Daccord – an Arizona State alumnus – rebounded from his worst outing of the season last Monday against the Buffalo Sabres as he allowed three goals on four shots and was pulled less than six minutes into the game. He kept Arizona off the board for over 58 minutes and made 24 saves on 26 shots on the night, but the Kraken couldn't finish the effort.

Seattle was unable to take advantage of a trio of power play opportunities as their offensive woes continued. The Kraken have scored fewer than two goals in five of the seven games on the current losing streak

"I thought it was lethargic really in the second period," Hakstol said. "We didn't get enough done on (the power play). Sometimes that can really drop and hurt your momentum. It didn't do that tonight. We pushed back from those power plays."

In his 24th game of the season for Seattle, Evans' first goal put the Kraken in position to snap their skid. Burakovsky had just seen a shot clang off the crossbar as the Kraken applied heavy pressure in the Coyotes' zone. A fantastic pass from McCann left Vejmelka scrambling as Evans scored by Vejmelka's diving save attempt for the first of his career.

"It was pretty cool. Obviously, it took a little bit, but it was good to get the first one out of the way," Evans said.

"Canner made a great pass across and I think the goalie was way out of the crease so I had a wide open net."

Arizona seemingly tied the game at 1-1 with 8:33 left to play. A strong drive to the net from Michael Carcone saw the puck cross through the crease and bounce into the net off the skate of Jack McBain. However, it was determined that McBain kicked the puck into the net as he directed the puck behind Daccord with his right skate to wipe out the goal.

"They got the call right. They took their time and the process was in place and the process worked," Hakstol said.

Vejmelka was pulled with 1:40 left to play as Arizona pushed for the equalizer, which they found with just over a minute left.

In a little less than two weeks, the Kraken have gone from a team looking to remain in the playoff chase to a team that will likely be selecting in the top 10 of the NHL Draft this summer.