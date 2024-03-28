Classic Seattle weather for the Mariners home opener

Classic Seattle weather is on tap for the Mariners home opener tonight. While it'll be gray and rainy this evening, big changes are on the horizon just in time for Easter weekend.

With scattered rain in the forecast this afternoon and tonight, the roof at T-Mobile Park will likely be closed. Even though it would protect you from getting wet, it'll feel very chilly this evening. Make sure to dress in warm layers. Enjoy the game and Go Ms!

For most of the rest of the games in the home stand, the weather will hold up wonderfully. Sunshine is on the way Friday through Tuesday. As showers and cooler weather return on Wednesday, I'd recommend bringing a rain jacket with you.

Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 40s to low 50s under mostly cloudy skies. It'll be gusty in some areas today, especially around the San Juans, Admiralty Inlet area, South Sound and the coast. In general, gusts will blow between 20-30 mph, but there could be some cases with higher gusts.

Light mountain snow is a possibility today. Keep in mind: some downpours could be heavy locally. We can't even rule out isolated lightning, small hail and graupel today.

Temps warm to the mid to upper 50s Friday. There may be a spotty shower early Friday, but otherwise you can expect morning clouds followed by plentiful afternoon sunshine.

Saturday will be glorious with partly to mostly sunny skies.

The weather for Easter Sunday is looking marvelous, featuring a nice warmup to the low 60s. Enjoy!

The bountiful sunshine lingers into Tuesday. Wet weather could make a comeback Wednesday.

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13! We're thankful for you.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

