Seattle Weather: Mild and fewer showers Friday

It was a wet and cool day for Western Washington. We saw more rain today than we have seen during the entire month of April.

Highs today were only in the low 50s, which is almost 10 degrees below the seasonal average of 61F.

Steady rain will taper to showers overnight, with plenty of clouds. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

A few more showers will be around to start the day versus the afternoon. Clouds will be around with only a few light sprinkles by the evening.

Highs will be warmer on Friday with temperatures warming back up to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Showers will be around heading into the weekend along with below-average temperatures. Chances of showers will continue into the middle/end of next week.