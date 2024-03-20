Seattle weather: More clouds, showers and cooler temps ahead

Onshore flow pushed overcast skies inland Wednesday, with much cooler temperatures expected for the afternoon.

An approaching weather system will bring showers later tonight after sunset. In the meantime, expect mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures about ten degrees cooler than Tuesday.

Light showers will arrive after sunset, around 8:00 PM in the south sound, and push their north into the overnight period.

Snow levels will drop over the coming days, bringing in a chance for some light snowfall at the higher elevations through Saturday morning. Snow levels will drop below the higher passes on Saturday through the middle of next week, leading to more accumulation at the resorts. It's a welcome sight this time of year in the Cascades.

There are no completely dry days this next week. The Puget Sound area will be dodging showers the next seven to ten days with high temperatures remaining in the mid 50s.