Seattle Weather: Rain chances continue into the week

The Brief Widespread rain brought 0.20 to nearly 1 inch across the region Sunday morning, surpassing the month's total rainfall so far. Steady rain transitions to scattered showers today, leaving Lumen Field cool and mostly dry for the Seahawks game. A colder front arrives Wednesday with potential mountain pass snow, before conditions trend dry in time for Halloween.



Finally, some much-needed rain fell overnight into early Sunday morning! We saw more rain this morning than we've seen all month so far, with even more on the way.

Many saw totals between .20 to around a half inch. Spots near the coast were closing in on almost 1 inch.

We saw more rain Sunday morning than we have for the entire month of October so far. (FOX13 Seattle)

The cold front has moved off to the east, but the main area of low pressure is still out off the coast.

With its position nearby, we will hold onto a few scattered showers throughout the day. The heavier, widespread rain will ease as it becomes more showery.

Scattered showers will remain in the area during the day on Monday. (FOX13 Seattle)

Bundle up 12s, it will be cool for today's game at Lumen Field. Skies are forecast to be cloudy, but mainly dry with only a stray passing shower possible during the game.

Cloudy skies, but mainly dry for Sunday's game at Lumen Field. (FOX13 Seattle)

Cloudy skies with a few lingering showers overnight. Lows will be cool with many in the 40s, but a few spots will dip into the 30s.

Showers along the coast and just east of the Cascades will remain likely overnight.

Cloudy skies with lingering showers overnight. Lows in spots dipping into the 30s.

This week will remain unsettled with a few showers hanging into the early part of the week. A stronger, colder system arrives on Wednesday with the first chance of a dusting of snow near mountain passes.

The trend is still looking to dry us out in time for Halloween.

Lingering showers into Monday with another colder, wetter system by Wednesday. (FOX13 Seattle)

The Source: Information for this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

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