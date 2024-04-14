Seattle Weather: Rain/mountain snow returns Monday

We got to enjoy another beautiful afternoon around Western Washington. Afternoon highs were above average just about everywhere. The cloud cover along the coast ahead of our next cold front kept those locations cooler in the 50's today.

Increasing clouds are expected overnight. As a result, overnight lows will be a bit warmer, close to the mid 40's around much of Puget Sound.

As the front moves onshore, winds will pick up a bit. Look for gusts near 35 mph at times along the coast. Inland, gusts will be closer to 20mph.

The front will move onshore early Monday and bring a chance for some light rain and mountain snow. Snow levels will be around 2000' with about 1-4" of accumulation possible.

Afternoon highs tomorrow in the wake of the cold front, plus the clouds and light rain will be cooler. They will range from the low to mid 50s which is below the average high of 58.

After our brief cool down and rain, Wednesday will kick off another warming trend with highs topping out on Friday near 70 degrees.