Seattle weather: Soaking rain in Puget Sound by Sunday

Buckle up for a mini roller coaster of weather because rain makes a strong comeback this weekend (of course, just in time for Seafair!).



Highs today will once again soar to the low to mid 80s for most. Some backyards will enjoy milder temps in the 70s.

Tomorrow, isolated showers will pop up over the mountains and elsewhere in Puget Sound. We can't rule out a few lightning strikes over the Cascades and the Olympics both Saturday and Sunday but the chance is rather small (30-40% and 10-20% respectively). There's an even smaller chance for weak thunderstorms in the lowlands. Bottom online: if you're hiking over the mountains this weekend, have a plan to protect yourself if thunderstorms bubble up.



Some haze could move over Western Washington this weekend from wildfire smoke, but we're not forecasting much, if any, impact to air quality. It might actually be difficult to distinguish from the clouds and the smoke Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday will mark a more dramatic change as widespread, soaking rain surges into Western Washington. Driving around the area could be difficult and while the wet weather will be a welcomed change (after all, it's been so dry this summer), the rain will certainly be inconvenient and unpleasant for those with outdoor plans – especially for folk participating in Seafair activities).



Here's a look at Futurecast this weekend:

Monday will be mild and beautiful with morning clouds, afternoon sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Clouds thicken Tuesday as temps sag slightly to the mid 70s. Wednesday will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds. A few showers are possible on Wednesday as well. Thursday will start cloudy, but blue skies will reappear in the afternoon.



Next workweek has the potential to be much hotter with a few days in the 90s around Puget Sound; however, this extended forecast has plenty of time to change.

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13 and Good Day Seattle. We're grateful for you!



Have a wonderful weekend,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)



