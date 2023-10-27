Seattle weather: Sub-freezing temperatures expected this weekend

Very chilly mornings and sunny afternoons will be the weather story the next few days, as a ridge of high pressure moves over the Pacific Northwest.

It was a very cold Friday morning for many spots around the Puget Sound area. Olympia made it into the low 20s, and other spots like Arlington and Shelton were in the 20s as well.

With another clear night ahead, temps could get even colder tonight. Most areas around Puget Sound will be below freezing by early Saturday morning.

This strong ridge of high pressure is called an "Omega Block," because it looks like the Greek letter Omega. It will keep rain and storms away from the area for the next several days, and gradually weaken by the middle of next week as it pushes east. Temps will warm a bit heading into Halloween.

If you're heading to the Seahawks game on Sunday, it will be a beautiful day for football! Don't forget the sunscreen if your seats are in the sun. Temps will stay cool, in the low to mid 50s. If you can't go to the game, you can watch it on FOX 13.

Halloween is looking great so far, with partly cloudy skies. Rain will return the second half of Wednesday and Thursday.