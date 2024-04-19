Friday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures soaring close to 70 degrees.

Expect sunny skies from start to finish on Friday. Easterly wind will blow through the Cascade gaps in the western foothills and could be gusty at times.

Tree pollens are really kicking in this week. Tree pollens will be high with grass pollens starting to make their appearance as well.

The ridge of high pressure bringing the sunny and warm weather Friday will shift east on Saturday, opening the door for rain showers by Saturday evening. Showers will continue Sunday.

Next week will be a mixed bag of clouds, sunshine and a chance for midweek showers. Overall, temperatures look mild for the next week.