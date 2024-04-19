Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Sunshine and warm temperatures Friday

By
Published  April 19, 2024 10:34am PDT
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle weather: Feeling like Summer with sunshine

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures soaring close to 70 degrees.

Expect sunny skies from start to finish on Friday. Easterly wind will blow through the Cascade gaps in the western foothills and could be gusty at times.

Forecast highs for western Washington on Friday.

Tree pollens are really kicking in this week. Tree pollens will be high with grass pollens starting to make their appearance as well.

Pollen count for Friday in Seattle.

The ridge of high pressure bringing the sunny and warm weather Friday will shift east on Saturday, opening the door for rain showers by Saturday evening. Showers will continue Sunday.

Futurecast showing rain hitting Western Washington Saturday evening.

Next week will be a mixed bag of clouds, sunshine and a chance for midweek showers. Overall, temperatures look mild for the next week.

7 day forecast for Seattle and Puget Sound area.