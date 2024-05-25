Temperatures hover shy of 60 degrees Saturday and Sunday in Western Washington before boosting to almost 70 on Memorial Day.

Today, there's a small chance for isolated showers. The communities with the best chance for light rain look to be the Cascades, Olympics and Snohomish County through the Canadian border. While we can't rule out sprinkles elsewhere, places like Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia and Centralia should be mostly dry today. I'd still advise you keep a rain jacket with you just in case wet weather develops.

Temperatures warm to the mid to upper 50s for most backyards. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s today. A few spots could get to the 60s. It may be slightly breezy as well.

Tomorrow morning, there's a better chance for damp pockets. Showers gradually taper throughout the day. Mostly cloudy skies are in store for Sunday, too.

Scattered rain is in the forecast for Western Washington Sunday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers linger for Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom Counties noon Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers dissipate Sunday evening for Western Washington (FOX 13 Seattle)

Memorial Day is looking sunnier, warmer and drier. Temperatures rebound to the upper 60s.

Highs lift to the upper 50s Saturday and Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The low 60s are on tap Tuesday through Thursday. Tuesday could feature spotty showers. Even fewer showers are on the way Wednesday. Thursday will be mostly dry but not entirely so. Friday will truly be a treat: temperatures warm to almost 70 degrees as the clouds clear.

Temperatures warm into the upper 60s Monday and Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

