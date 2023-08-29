1 in custody, 2 remain at large after car theft in Arlington

One person was taken into custody and two other suspects are still on the run after a car was stolen in Arlington early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft in progress near 7900 200th Street Northeast at about 1:30 a.m.

Police said as the suspects attempted to drive away, they tried to hit an officer. The officer ran to safety.

The suspect struck two cars, before driving away from the scene.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) promptly located the vehicle and initiated pursuit, for assault in the 1st degree on the Arlington police officer.

Deputies stopped the car and the juvenile suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect was processed for driving under the influence, and sheriff's office holds probable cause for charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and felony eluding. The suspect will be taken to Denny Juvenile Justice Center for booking.

Police said they will be sending their charges of assault in the 1st degree, theft of a motor vehicle, felony eluding, resisting arrest and two hit-and-run charges.

According to investigators, two other suspects, who were in a car that was being stolen, crashed into a dumpster and ran away from the scene. They remain at large.

Police said the location of the theft has had multiple attempted thefts in the last month.