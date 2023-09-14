13 dogs found after Whatcom County drug bust

More than a dozen dogs will be available for adoption after they were rescued from an encampment during a drug bust last month in Whatcom County.

The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said its Gang and Drug Task Force received a information a large-scale drug distribution network at a homeless encampment in Bellingham.

On Aug. 29, a 34-year-old man was pulled over in Salem, Oregon and Oregon State Police troopers found about 70,000 suspected fentanyl-laced pills in the car, along with $2,000. Troopers arrested him on state charges for the drugs in the car.

Later that day, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for a storage unit in Lynnwood being used by the man. Officers found drugs, a gun and $46,0000.

The next day, officers obtained a search warrant for the man's compound in the Bellingham encampment and detectives found multiple guns, a small amount of suspected fentanyl powder, suspected drug packaging material and other drug paraphernalia and nearly $6,000, the sheriff's office said.

Also at the encampment, detectives found 13 dogs, including 11 puppies, that had to be rescued. They were brought to the Whatcom Humane Society for care.

"Over the past three years, our community has experienced a surge of overdose deaths associated with the illicit use of fentanyl and gun violence associated with drug trafficking organizations," said Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo.

The Whatcom Humane Society said the dogs are doing well receiving care at their shelter and with a volunteer foster home.

For more information on how to adopt, click here.