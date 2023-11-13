15 arrested in online child sex abuse operation in southwest Washington

An online sting operation in southwest Washington led to the arrest of 15 men suspected of child sex abuse.

‘Operation Net Nanny’ was carried out by Washington State Patrol, Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, Longview Police and Kelso Police. It initially ended at the end of October and netted 11 arrests, but a short extension of the operation in Renton resulted in four more arrests.

Authorities specifically targeted suspects of the crimes of rape of a child, commercial sex abuse of a child, immoral communication with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor and child pornography.

"I’m proud of the deputy prosecuting attorneys in my office who worked diligently to assist in this important operation to crack down on individuals who are online trying to victimize our youth," said Cowlitz County Prosecutor Ryan Jurvakainen.

Washington State Patrol identified the following 15 suspects arrested in the operation:

53-year-old Theodore Dodge, Brewster

26-year-old Brandon Head, Joint Base Lewis-McChord

31-year-old Aaron Henderson, Olympia

23-year-old Braxton Hood, Longview

38-year-old Justin Gardner, Olympia

35-year-old Nikolay Migorodskiy, Kelso

29-year-old Robert Murray, Lake Forest Park

35-year-old Pedro Romero-Rivera, Rochester

49-year-old Travis Saban, Vancouver

43-year-old Phillip Thomas, Puyallup

30-year-old Oleem Tipikin, Molalla, Ore.

31-year-old Alec Bagley, Renton

54-year-old Christopher Doyle, Burien

22-year-old Reinaldo Cuadrado Jr., Seattle

34-year-old Christopher Johnson, Seattle

"There is no greater cause than protecting the children of our community," said WSP Chief John R. Batiste. "Proactive efforts such as these operations carried out by such a dedicated group of individuals have a ripple effect, protecting countless vulnerable and innocent victims."

Anyone with additional information on the suspects, or with information on more suspects, is urged to contact WSP's Missing & Exploited Children Task Force at mectf@wsp.wa.gov.