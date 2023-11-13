15 arrested in online child sex abuse operation in southwest Washington
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. - An online sting operation in southwest Washington led to the arrest of 15 men suspected of child sex abuse.
‘Operation Net Nanny’ was carried out by Washington State Patrol, Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, Longview Police and Kelso Police. It initially ended at the end of October and netted 11 arrests, but a short extension of the operation in Renton resulted in four more arrests.
Authorities specifically targeted suspects of the crimes of rape of a child, commercial sex abuse of a child, immoral communication with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor and child pornography.
"I’m proud of the deputy prosecuting attorneys in my office who worked diligently to assist in this important operation to crack down on individuals who are online trying to victimize our youth," said Cowlitz County Prosecutor Ryan Jurvakainen.
Washington State Patrol identified the following 15 suspects arrested in the operation:
- 53-year-old Theodore Dodge, Brewster
- 26-year-old Brandon Head, Joint Base Lewis-McChord
- 31-year-old Aaron Henderson, Olympia
- 23-year-old Braxton Hood, Longview
- 38-year-old Justin Gardner, Olympia
- 35-year-old Nikolay Migorodskiy, Kelso
- 29-year-old Robert Murray, Lake Forest Park
- 35-year-old Pedro Romero-Rivera, Rochester
- 49-year-old Travis Saban, Vancouver
- 43-year-old Phillip Thomas, Puyallup
- 30-year-old Oleem Tipikin, Molalla, Ore.
- 31-year-old Alec Bagley, Renton
- 54-year-old Christopher Doyle, Burien
- 22-year-old Reinaldo Cuadrado Jr., Seattle
- 34-year-old Christopher Johnson, Seattle
"There is no greater cause than protecting the children of our community," said WSP Chief John R. Batiste. "Proactive efforts such as these operations carried out by such a dedicated group of individuals have a ripple effect, protecting countless vulnerable and innocent victims."
Anyone with additional information on the suspects, or with information on more suspects, is urged to contact WSP's Missing & Exploited Children Task Force at mectf@wsp.wa.gov.