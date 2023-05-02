2 drivers, 2 students hurt in Whatcom County school bus crash

article

Four people were hurt in a crash involving a car and a school bus Tuesday in northwest Washington.

According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Tuesday morning on West Pole Rd. between Old Guide and Aldrich Rd.

Deputies said two students and the school bus driver suffered minor injuries. The driver of the car had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

That stretch of road was expected to remain closed for several hours for the investigation.