2 seriously injured in shooting in Seattle's SODO neighborhood

Two men were seriously injured in a shooting in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police were called around 3:30 a.m. by one of the victims while they were heading to the hospital. He told dispatch he and another man were shot near Fourth Ave S and S Massachusetts St.

A 23-year-old man and 20-year-old man were admitted into Virginia Mason Hospital for gunshot wounds, then transferred to Harborview in serious condition.

Police went to the intersection where the shooting happened, but have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.