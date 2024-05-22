Fishing boat rams pier, several boats near Seattle’s Ballard Bridge

Crews responded to the west end of the Ballard Bridge after a fishing vessel crashed into a pier and several other boats Wednesday afternoon.

According to the United States Coast Guard (USCG), at around 10:30 a.m., a 73-foot fishing boat crashed into the pier, damaging several other moored vessels.

Photo: United States Coast Guard

At around 12:28 p.m., the United States Coast Guard (USCG) announced that pollution teams were at the scene, reducing any potential environmental impacts.

The Seattle Police Department and the Seattle Fire Department are working with the USCG to investigate the cause of this incident.

Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

