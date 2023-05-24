Expand / Collapse search

22-year-old injured in North Seattle shooting, suspect at-large

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Seattle’s Green Lake neighborhood on Wednesday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 3:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of Sunnyside Ave. N and N 82nd St. This area is just a few blocks east of Bishop Blanchet High School.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds and took him to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. 

Authorities say his injuries were non-life-threatening, and he was reportedly in stable condition. 

No suspects have been found.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 