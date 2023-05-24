Police: Man arrested after trying to rob women in downtown Seattle

Police arrested a man for attacking and trying to rob two women in downtown Seattle on Tuesday.

Officers on patrol were called to an attempted robbery call before 9 a.m. near Fifth Ave and University St. They met a woman who said a man threw her to the ground and tried to take her purse.

People nearby ran to help her and tried to grab the suspect, but he broke free and ran away.

While they were talking to her, officers learned there was another woman who was attacked by the same man at Fourth and Seneca. Police found the other victim, who said the man tried to steal her backpack.

Security officers at the U.S. Courthouse saw the suspect on surveillance cameras, watching as he ran into an alley and changed his clothes. They relayed the suspect information to police, who shortly after found and arrested the 31-year-old man.

Victims positively identified the suspect.

RELATED: Man arrested, charged in string of mail thefts across Seattle area

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The man was booked into King County Jail for two counts of attempted robbery.