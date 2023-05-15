28-year-old woman killed in Tacoma shooting

Tacoma Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a shooting on Monday evening.

Officers responded to calls for a shooting around 7:39 p.m. in the 700 block of North Junett Street, near S. 7th Street. When they arrived, they found a woman on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Police on scene tried saving her life before she was rushed to the hospital.

The 28-year-old victim died from her injuries at the hospital.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Police have not released any suspect information or indicated whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

This is the second homicide in Tacoma in a little over 24 hours.

If you have any information on the shooting, you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or by using the P3 Tips app.