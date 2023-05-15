Tacoma shooting leaves man dead

Detectives are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting that left a man dead in Tacoma on Sunday night.

At 9:18 p.m.officers responded to reports of shots fired and a man was down on the sidewalk on South 56th Street and South Cushman Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the man and started life-saving measures until medics arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital, with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Police said the man was 36 years old.

It's unknown what led up to the deadly shooting and police are investiging it being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).