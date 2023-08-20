Expand / Collapse search
3 dead, 6 people injured after shooting in Rainier Valley

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11:49AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle

2 dead, more hurt in Rainier Avenue shooting

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning in the Rainier Valley. 

The shooting happened before 4:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Rainier Avenue South

According to police, officers responded after multiple 911 calls reported a shooting at a business. 

When police arrived, they found three people who were shot and attempted life-saving measures until medics arrived. 

Police said two men died at the scene and a woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. Seattle police said the woman later died from her injuries. 

As officers were investigating the scene, investigators said several people with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital. Police said size people were injured. 

Homicide detectives will be taking over the investigation. 

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000. 