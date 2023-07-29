4.4 magnitude earthquake reported off Oregon coast

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit off the Oregon Coast early Saturday morning, officials said.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quake happened just before 7 a.m. at a depth measured at 10 kilometers.

4.4 magnitude earthquake off the Oregon Coast (U.S. Geological Survey)

According to the USGS earthquake map, it appears the epicenter of the quake happened directly west of Coos Bay.

As of now, there are no tsunami alerts connected with this quake.

For more information on the earthquake, visit the USGS website page here.