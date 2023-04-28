5 South Sound coffee stands robbed in a matter of hours, suspects at-large

Police are investigating after a handful of coffee shops in areas of Pierce and King counties were robbed in a matter of hours.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are now working together to determine if Thursday's string of armed robberies are related, as the suspects remain at-large.

Tacoma - 10:37 p.m.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), a coffee shop near the corner of 72nd St. E and 12th Ave. E was robbed Thursday night. Authorities say the suspects were armed and drove off in a vehicle.

No victims were hurt, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Puyallup - 11:05 p.m.

The Puyallup Police Department (PPD) is investigating an attempted robbery at the Big Foot Java on N Meridian Ave., which is just south of the Puyallup River.

The 21-year-old barista told officers that she saw a dark-colored sedan park on the north side of the coffee shop. After parking, a woman got out of the passenger seat, walked up to the barista and demanded cash.

The victim said the woman signaled that she had a weapon by tapping the front pocket of her sweatshirt. While this was happening, a man inside the driver's seat of the parked car yelled at the victim saying that they would "shoot the place up" if she didn't hand over the money.

The barista refused to hand over the cash, and instead closed the coffee stand window.

Authorities say the suspects left empty-handed, and drove away heading northbound.

Puyallup - 11:30 p.m.

About 25 minutes after the coffee shop robbery on Meridian Ave., PPD officers responded to another attempted robbery at the Big Foot Java near the corner of S Hill Park Dr. and 94th Ave. E.

The PPD says this incident was almost exactly the same as the attempted robbery on Meridian Ave. The victim refused to pay the money and the suspects fled.

The victim described the female suspect as a Hispanic woman in her mid-20s to early 30s. She was described as being about 5'4" with a slight build. During the robbery, she was wearing dark clothing and a black mask.

The second suspect was described as an Asian or Hispanic man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PPD's tip line at 253-770-3343, or email tips@puyallupwa.gov.

SeaTac - 12:50 a.m.

The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is also investigating an armed robbery at a Big Foot Java stand on Military Rd. S near I-5 in SeaTac.

Deputies say a car with three suspects inside pulled up to the window, said they had a gun and demanded cash.

The victim handed over the cash, and the suspects took off before deputies arrived. Nobody was injured.

Sumner

The KCSO says they have received reports of a similar armed robbery in Sumner.

Details about this incident are limited at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.