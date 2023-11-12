6 people shot at Airbnb in Puyallup, 17-year-old in critical condition

At least six people were injured, one of them critically, after an overnight shooting at a house party in Puyallup.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, one of the victims is a 17-year-old boy in critical condition.

Calls to dispatch came in for a shooting around 1:39 a.m. near 152nd St E and Woodland Ave E. When deputies arrived on-scene, they found multiple cars leaving the area. One victim was located on the scene, with others being rushed to area hospitals.

Two people took themselves to St. John’s Hospital, and a few others were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital.

According to the sheriff's department, five of the six shooting victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what prompted the shooting, but investigators told FOX 13 it started at a home that was being rented out as an AirBnb—but that the party was not authorized by the homeowner, nor was the homeowner on site when the shooting took place.

"What we know right now is that there was a planned event here in this AirBnb home available for rent," said Sgt. Moss. "The party was said to have over 100 people."

One neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said the street was chaotic shortly after the shooting.

"There were a lot of young people getting out of their cars, walking this way and then driving away," said Mary. "There was a group of girls walking away saying, ‘There’s nothing we can do about it now. We’ve got to go.’"

Investigators are reviewing security footage at the home in an effort to identify potential suspects.

"We're looking for help from the public," said Sgt. Moss. "If people have videos of the party that was here, you can send those to us or give us a call so that way we can try to sift through the stuff and figure out who our shooters were."

Anyone with information is asked to call (253) 287-4455, or you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.