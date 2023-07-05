Alaska Airlines flight to Seattle diverted for 'threat' to aircraft

article

A flight from Atlanta to Seattle was diverted to the Spokane International Airport after a passenger made a "direct threat to the safety" of the aircraft.

Alaska Airlines Flight 334 landed in Spokane around 5:15 p.m. due to the threat. The airline told FOX 13 that the man made the threat to a flight attendant.

The airline did not specify what the threat was.

Local and federal law enforcement were on the ground when the plane arrived in Spokane.

It's unclear what charges the man could face.

There were 177 passengers and six crew members on board at the time. All got off the plane safely.

Several other flights were delayed out of the airport.

Alaska Airlines is working to get the passengers to Seattle "as quickly as possible."

Check the flight status at Spokane International Airport here.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.