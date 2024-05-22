Alaska Airlines announces return of hot meals inflight

article

Alaska Airlines is once again offering hot meals inflight for those flying Premium Class and the Main Cabin for most flights over 1,100 miles.

How to get new meals on Alaska Flights

Up to five chef-curated dishes will be available for pre-order on most flights. These specific options will not be available on the fly and need a pre-order.

All the pre-order items range from $8 to $11.50. Guests who pay with their Alaska Visa Signature or Visa Business card will receive 20% back in the form of a statement credit.

You can pre-order your meals on the Alaska mobile app or through alaskaair.com from two weeks to 20 hours prior to your flight.

"It was important to the Alaska team to create a menu based on guest feedback. The creative process of selecting meals that made the most sense for the West Coast-based airline and then sourcing the freshest ingredients was a labor of love for all of us who were involved in developing this menu," said Chef Tony Wright. "This airline truly cares about creating a premium onboard experience and we hope everyone experiences that with every bite of their food."

What's available on Alaska Airlines flights:

Eastbound flights and to Hawaii (Breakfast departures)

Slow-roasted pull pork and salsa verde, with a side of breakfast potatoes and fresh scrambled eggs

Monte Cristo breakfast sandwich

Westbound flights and from Hawaii (Breakfast departures)

Smoked turkey breast, sliced ham & Swiss cheese served on a square croissant bun with cream cheese & raspberry jam

Panang curry chicken

Eastbound flights and to Hawaii (Lunch/Dinner departures)

Red coconut curry with grilled chicken breast and jasmine rice. Topped with edamame beans, sweet red peppers and onions

Pretzel roll sliders with chips

Westbound flights and from Hawaii (Lunch/Dinner departures)

Two Angus beef patties on KING'S HAWAIIAN Original Sweet Pretzel Slider Buns with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese. Served with kettle-style chips.

Learn more about food services and alcohol on Alaska flights here.