Ballard barbershop burglary: Thieves make off with thousands of dollars in styling tools

Another Seattle barbershop has been targeted by thieves, this time in Ballard.

Once again, individuals made off with thousands of dollars worth of styling tools. The latest victim: The Singing Barber.

"This is the second time we’ve been hit and it hasn’t even been a year," said owner and barber Dmarkis Wigfall.

He said he was notified by neighbors on March 9 that his barbershop had been burglarized around 4 a.m.

"They noticed all the smashed glass," he said.

Video shows someone casing the building around 3:30 a.m. They then return around 4:15 and hurl a rock through the front door.

That person walked through and left with thousands of dollars worth of styling tools.

"It’s heartbreaking because I think this space is full of energy and kindness and love," said Wigfall. "To see it smashed in twice, I’m like, if you would have asked me for stuff, clippers or money, I probably would have given it to you."

Wigfall’s co-worker, stylist Ashley Schoenberger, had her tools stolen, too.

"I lost my clippers, my trimmers and a pair of bald faders," she said. "It prevented me from working on Saturday. I had clients that I had to turn away because my tools were taken."

This is the third barbershop in the Seattle area targeted in the two weeks.

FOX 13 previously reported on back-to-back break-ins that occurred on March 2.

The first happened at Supreme Cutz Barbershop in the University District.

"Make sure your cameras are hard-wired. Make sure you have the proper locks on your doors," said owner and barber Isaiah Kearson.

He said the individuals broke in through the front door and tried to steal the store’s ATM, but it was bolted down.

"They couldn’t take it," he said. "They stole about 10 sets of clippers, some shavers, a hair dryer, and some cash."

Roughly 30 minutes later, Hugo’s Barbershop in Seattle’s Maple Leaf neighborhood was hit.

Surveillance video shows two individuals kicking down the back door and hauling out the store’s ATM.

"I really have no idea what they’re after, but obviously it’s ATMS," said owner Hugo Nunez. "They also took our tools."

In light of the break-ins stylists and barbers are taking stock of their tools and securing them after their shifts.

"It’s made me more mindful," said Schoenberger. "I’m taking note of where I leave them."

As for Wigfall, he said despite his recent break-ins, he’s not closing up shop.

"Small businesses are important to our community," he said. "I don’t know why people are doing these things but I’m invested in this place and the people we serve."

Right now, Seattle Police are not linking the three barbershop break-ins. Anyone with information is asked to call Seattle Police at 206-625-5011.