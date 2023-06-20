Beyond Wonderland shooting: What we know so far

Two people were killed and three people were injured in a shooting at the Gorge Amphitheatre as a music festival was underway.

Here's what we know so far:

What happened

The Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired call around 8:25 p.m. on June 17 at a campground near the Gorge Amphitheatre. An ‘active shooter’ alert was issued on their Facebook page.

A multi-day EDM festival, Beyond Wonderland, was underway at the time of the shooting. Many festival attendees were camping on the grounds near the venue.

Five people were shot at the campground. Two of them died at the scene.

There were officers from several different local law enforcement agencies providing services at the Gorge that night. Those agencies included: the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the Moses Lake Police Department, the Soap Lake Police Department, the US Bureau of Land Management, the Quincy Police Department, and the Royal City Police Department. All those officers responded to Campground H in the northeast corner of the campground.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said while deputies responded to the call, the suspect "randomly continued to shoot into the crowd.

The suspect was quickly located in an agricultural field near the campground and was shot by a Moses Lake police officer.

The second day of the festival was canceled in response to the shooting.

The suspect

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect as 26-year-old James Kelly, an active duty member of the US Army based out of Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM).

Deputies say he was attending the festival with one of the victims. FOX 13 is working to clarify what regulations and safety measures existed at the campground sites.

Kelly was shot by a Moses Lake Police Department officer. He was sent to the hospital for recovery and has since been discharged and booked into Grant County Jail.

He was booked into jail for two counts of investigation of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree assault-domestic violence.

Police have not yet publicly announced a motive for the shooting.

The victims

Josilyn Ruiz

COURTESY: Ruiz Family | Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi LLP

26-year-old Josilyn Ruiz was attending the festival with her fiance, 29-year-old Brandy Escamilla. The pair were from Seattle. Deputies say they were both shot while walking through the campground and died at the scene.

"Our lives will never be the same. Josilyn is a daughter, sister, godmother, aunt, niece, cousin, friend, nurse, and fiance. Words cannot describe the pain our family and friends are grieving from our precious loss of a wonderful angel," the GoFundMe read.

Her family said she was a registered nurse and loved to go on adventures with her fiance. Ruiz was kind and willing to go out of her way to help others, her family said. She loved dancing, singing, attending music festivals, outdoor adventures and travelling, the GoFundMe said.

You can donate to Ruiz's family here. Costs will go toward the efforts of retrieving her belongings from Seattle and other funeral expenses.

Brandy Escamilla

The 29-year-old was attending the festival with her fiance, Josilyn. Both were shot and killed while walking through the campground.

20-year-old woman

FOX 13 is not naming this victim. She attended the festival with Kelly and was shot twice in her lower half. She was treated at Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake and released. Kelly was booked on a domestic violence assault charge, though police have not publicly provided why he was booked on that charge. The nature of their relationship is unclear.

Andrew Caudra

Photo from the GoFundMe for August Morningstar

31-year-old Andrew Caudra, aka "August Morningstar" of Eugene, OR was shot once in the left shoulder. He is being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

According to a verified GoFundMe for Morningstar, it's unclear as to whether he will have mobility of his shoulder again.

You can donate to his recovery here.

Lori Williams

A 61-year-old private security officer responding to the report of shots fired was struck by a bullet that deflected off her eyeglasses. She suffered bruising and lacerations due to the impact but was not seriously injured.