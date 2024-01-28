Burglars ram, raid West Seattle smoke shop

A West Seattle smoke shop is now boarded up after thieves used a car to ram the building and steal merchandise.

The owner of West Seattle Smoke Company claims the burglars used a stolen Kia to smash into the business.

"They basically stole two Kias. One was the one they used to smash the store and leave here, and then they stole another one maybe a block away and left a whole bunch of wrappers from all of the packaging of the disposables," said John, owner of West Seattle Smoke Co.

A construction company has already boarded up the entrance to the business and put in a temporary door.

The District Manager of the smoke shop also posted video of the break-in on social media, asking the public if anyone can recognize the thieves.

READ: Theft suspect arrested in South Hill after chase with deputies