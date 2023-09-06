Expand / Collapse search

'Candy van, seems legit?' Sheriff's department reminds public of stranger danger

Spanaway
FOX 13 Seattle
(Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - "WANT SOME CANDY?" The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is reminding the public of stranger danger after someone reported a white van with those words spray-painted on the side.

Deputies said there was significant damage to the vehicle that was found around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday at 19th Ave. and 192nd St. Ct. E. in Spanaway.

Deputies impounded the van since it appeared to have been in a crash. It was parked in a neighborhood near a school bus stop.

"We’re unsure if the van was vandalized and spray-painted or if the owner actually was driving it around like this," deputies wrote in a blotter post. "Either way this is a great reminder to talk to your kids about not getting into stranger’s cars and if you see something suspicious report it!"

The van was registered to a construction company but had no plates and its registration expired in 2020.

(Pierce County Sheriff's Department)