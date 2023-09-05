Family of 19-year-old shot, killed in Puyallup offering reward to help find those responsible

The family of a 19-year-old teen shot and killed in a Lipoma Firs neighborhood Sunday morning in Puyallup has identified him as Keylen Collins. His grandmother is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information about those responsible for her grandson's death.

Pierce County deputies were called at 3:21 a.m. to reports of shots fired near 105th Ln E and 188th St Ct E. Several people called 911 and said they heard multiple shots, then saw several vehicles speed away from the area.

Deputies arrived to find Collins bleeding out on the basketball court. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, there was a large group of people gathering for a party in the neighborhood. At a certain point, an argument broke out and escalated into gunfire. It is not known if anyone else was injured, or how many suspects may have been involved.

Collins, who was called ‘Key’ by loved ones, was one of six siblings. His aunt Alicia Sylling said he was deeply loved, especially by his nephews who called him their best friend.

Sylling says the entire family is shattered, a painful loss they can't comprehend.

"He was so funny and he had a laugh that echoed," Sylling said as she sat out at Gene Coulon Park in Renton overlooking the water. The park brings back cherished memories as this was one of the last spots Collins had a reunion with his paternal family at the beginning of August.

"He was a good kid that loved his family," Sylling said.

Now, they're mourning his loss.

"Why, why, why?" Sylling said in tears. "I’m so mad. I’m so hurt. I just want to know why. Why did they have to pull a gun out? Why did they have to shoot him?"

"For him to be shot and then die alone the way he did," Sylling says is something they can't come to terms with. "He didn’t deserve this."

The 19-year-old had goals and aspirations of starting his own business and a passion for football. Now they cling on to his memory at one of his favorite places by the water.

"Keylen was the kid with a smile; he always looked at the bright side of things no matter what it was," Sylling said as she read a message her son sent describing Collings. "His life is full of struggle and no matter what he kept a smile on his face and always wanted the best for everyone."

The teen was heavily involved in the Renton High School football team, he's a former player and his little brother is following in his footsteps.

FOX 13 reached out to coaching staff and are waiting to hear back.

"The team has all stepped up," Sylling said. "They've all said their love and their support and they're behind us all 100% on every and anything that we need it you know they're there for us which is because it's family."

Collins's death is the 10th homicide in Pierce County, his aunt hopes his loss will not be in vain and shares this message with youth in the community.

"It's not worth it," Syllung said. "The guns, what happened to the times of fistfights that’s better than this violence or just walking away, dealing with it later there's no reason to resort to this."

The family is raising funds to lay the teen to rest. You can help by donating to their verified GoFundMe.

Anyone with information on the shooting or possible suspects is urged to call the sheriff’s department at (253) 287‑4455 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.